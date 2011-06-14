Insider: Pippa Splits With Beau Alex Loudon

Reporting by USMagazine

Sad news for Pippa Middleton -- but good news for her worldwide admirers?

Following much speculation in the British press, the 27-year-old Brit and Alex Loudon have called it quits after one year together, two sources say in the new issue of Us Weekly, out Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Pippa's sassy street style

"After lengthy conversations, they've taken what they call a 'permanent break,'" one insider close to the couple tells Us. Duchess Kate's little sister met Loudon, a 30-year-old cricketer turned finance whiz, on a blind date set up by mutual pals.

"They hope to stay friends," adds a second source. "They're doing their best to move on in a dignified manner."

PHOTOS: How her sexy look has transformed over the years

How is the handsome ex taking the news? "Alex is upset but getting on," a friend tells Us.

Although social butterfly Pippa has seemingly relished her newfound spotlight, Loudon's "life was turned upside down" once he was the outgoing, ever-stylish maid of honor's date for the royal wedding on April 29, his pal says.

PHOTOS: Who's the hottest Brit out there?

Even before the reported breakup, Middleton set tongues wagging over her wedding-day chemistry with Prince Harry (who's happily ensconced with love Chelsy Davy) and recent bonding time in Madrid and London with close friend and co-worker George Percy.

Click through to see more photos of Pippa