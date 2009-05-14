Proximity to Brad Pitt makes people do strange things, like, for instance, cramming their tootsies into uncomfortable shoes just to take the kids to school. People magazine reports moms in the tony Long Island, New York, town of Oyster Bay are trading casual schlumpy for casual chic on the chance they might run into Hollywood's most famous dad, who's temporarily settled in the area with Angelina Jolie and their brood of six while the actress films the thriller "Salt."

RELATED: See more photos of Brad Pitt

"They are off-the-charts excited and everyone is dolled up," explains one resident. "The moms are trying to look a little bit more polished. Instead of schlepping in sweat pants and messy hair, now they wear designer jeans and high heels, which they never wear. Usually it's Tod's or Gucci loafers. Everyone is putting a little more effort. Let's face it -- he's a handsome guy."

Heck, even a fried pastry fix requires quality mirror-time.

"I go to Dunkin' Donuts and believe me, I even think of it," continues the local. "I say, 'I can't wear those jeans, they make me look fat.'"

(We could point out the irony of being unhappy with the fit of the jeans one wears to a doughnut outpost, but moving on . . .)

RELATED: See photos of outlandishly dressed celebs

And while it hasn't quite reached the point where Oyster Bay denizens believe that touching the hem of Pitt's pants will cure their bursitis, they are caught up in the glow of the radiating star power.

"They are A-list movie stars, and for such a small town it's a big deal," says the snitch (OK! agrees -- it reported on the same phenomenon last month). "Every time a big car passes, people look. It's a big buzz. Everyone who sees them is over the moon. It just makes everyone light up."

Especially when you add another former Sexiest Man Alive to the mix. Recently, a rumor that Pitt was lunching with pal George Clooney at a local restaurant sent the ladies in Aisle 7 swooning like tween "Twilight" fans face to face with Robert Pattinson's fangs.

RELATED: Find out who Robert Pattinson spent his 23rd birthday with

"I heard a woman screaming at Stop & Shop because the clerk was telling her George Clooney was [dining nearby]," recalls the chatty mole (George's rep denies the lunch meet-up). "It startled me because she shrieked so loud. Then, a few women said they were going to go down there and see if they could run into Clooney."

Presumably while teetering in their highest heels and most slimming jeans.

In between parenting duties and making women weak in the knees, Pitt is preparing for a publicity blitz for the Quentin Tarantino-directed World War II flick "Inglourious Basterds," which will likely include a red-carpet appearance with Jolie at the Cannes Film Festival.

But has Angelina been spending what little downtime she has quietly seething over a fellow celebrity? That's the word from Us Weekly, which says the target of her ire is none other than Madonna.

RELATED: See photos of Angelina Jolie

What does the Oscar-winning earth mother have against the Big M? The mag claims she's mad over Madonna's efforts to adopt another child from Malawi because she feels she's a "copycat" who's "coming from the wrong place." That supposed place? Publicity-ville.

Meanwhile, Us has a beef of its own relating to the Jolie-Pitts, devoting two whole pages of this week's issue to what it calls In Touch's "inventive coverage" of the famous flames and their tabloid-topping triangle with Jennifer Aniston.

Us dissects 21 In Touch covers dating back to 2005, pointing out the problems with each, right up until this month's "Jen & Brad Together Again," which centers on the exes' so-called meet-up in New York, which Aniston's rep insists never happened.

In Touch is taking the dressing-down in stride, telling TMZ.com, "We're extremely flattered that our competition pays so much attention to In Touch that they were willing to devote a two-page spread to us."

Next: Pink or blue for Nicole Richie?