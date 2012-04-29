Reported by Us Weekly

Bloody hot mama!

Anna Paquin hasn't spoken up about her first-ever pregnancy, which her rep confirmed earlier this month. But her red carpet look at Saturday's White House Correspondents Association Dinner offered up a big clue: Pregnancy has the 29-year-old feeling sexier than ever!

For her first red carpet since announcing her pregnancy, the Oscar-winning actress opted for a sizzling black cut-out silk jersey gown by French designer Herve L. Leroux, whose draped dresses tend to enhance and sculpt the body of the wearer.

The father-to-be is Stephen Moyer, Paquin's husband and "True Blood" costar, whom she met on the set of the HBO vampire show in 2007 and married in August 2010. The British actor, 42, already has two kids from a previous relationship: son Billy, 12, and daughter Lilac, 10.

Paquin wasn't the only mom-to-be hitting her first red carpet since becoming pregnant: Expecting her third child, fellow Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon also attended Saturday's party, wearing a black, slimming dress.

