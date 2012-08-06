On second thought, maybe not.

After having a "peaceful" birth with her first child, son Mason in December 2009, Kourtney Kardashian mulled the idea of an at-home birth to welcome her second child, daughter Penelope. That is, until she actually witnessed a water birth.

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, pregnant Kourtney, 33, met with South Coast Midwifery in California to learn more about having an at-home birth and the possibility of a water birth. Her beau, Scott Disick, 29, said he was initially "freaked out" by the idea of Kourtney giving birth to their second child at home.

"I don't want to be thinking that kid is coming out of that little secret place that I like to go to when I'm lonely night. I want to think of it as my little playground," he joked. But after talking with the team of specialists, he began to understand Kourtney's interest in the experience. "I'll be honest, I thought this whole thing was a little bit crazy until I heard all this. But it does make sense. If people could have kids in caves hundreds and hundreds of years ago, why not do it at your house?"

Kourtney had a more difficult time getting her sisters Kim, 31, and Khloe, 28, on board with the birth plan -- especially with Mason, 2, potentially in the room. "You're going to traumatize your son? He's going to be traumatized for life," they told her.

The second-time mom-to-be decided to further investigate the possibility by accepting an invitation to witness at-home water birth of a complete stranger with Khloe. The two traveled to the women's home and watch her deliver in a birth pool.

At first, Kourtney thought it seemed "like a really great idea." But, as Khloe then explained, "The sexual moaning just starts" and Kourtney changes her mind. "It's just very intense and scary those screams of pain are terrifying," Kourtney said. "Tortuous screams that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

After watching the birth, Kourtney had a heart-to-heart with Khloe.

"I just don't think that a water birth is what I want to do now. Even though I think the experience at home would be so amazing -- when it's your child's life that is involved -- I just don't think I would take that risk," Kourtney explained. "After witnessing this amazing water birth I have decided that it's not for me. I just know how peaceful my birth experience was, that I don't want to to change it for the world."

"Be at the hospital in case of an emergency," Khloe said, and Kourtney agreed.

