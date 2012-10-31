Barack Obama has been campaigning for many months to be reelected as the President of the United States next Tuesday, Nov. 6 -- but there's still more to learn about the leader, father, husband . . . and TV fan!

In the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Friday, Obama, 51, reveals surprising tidbits about life inside the White House with wife Michelle, 48, and daughters Malia, 14, and Sasha, 11, his downtime (Homeland, anyone?), the bear hug he didn't expect, and much more. (Us offered the same opportunity to Obama's opponent, Republican Presidential nominee Mitt Romney; Romney declined.)

As voters head to the polls in mere days, Obama shares 5 things you didn't know about him with Us.

1. Michelle and I have officially (and famously) been on a Kiss Cam. But our first kiss was outside of a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Chicago's Hyde Park.

2. I was once bear-hugged by a Republican pizza shop owner in Florida. I thought it was hilarious, but I'm not sure how the Secret Service felt about it.

3. Homeland is my favorite TV show.

4. Malia entered high school this year. I'm not looking forward to when she's old enough to go to prom.

5. I voted early in Chicago. No matter who you're voting for, there's no reason to stay home and not make your voice heard in this election. Find out how you can vote early at GottaVote.com.

