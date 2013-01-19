Spencer Hastings is keeping her friends close and her enemies closer -- she just doesn't know it yet. In the Jan. 22 episode of ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars, Spencer (Troian Bellisario) lets Toby Cavanaugh (Keegan Allen) shower at her house. Unaware that he's working with the devious A-Team that's hell-bent on destroying her group of friends, Spencer caresses her half-naked boyfriend's face just as her mother walks in on them.

"Uh, I was just about to go in the other room and get dressed," Toby says.

After Spencer and her mother discuss a dinner obligation, Toby pipes up. "I'll find my way out," he says.

Before he leaves, however, Spencer's mom stops him. "Toby, you forgot your shirt," she says, smiling. Once he leaves the room, Spencer continues to work on a surprise for their one-year anniversary.

"I copied grandma's recipe," Spencer's mom says, handing her a piece of paper. "I made that lasagna for your father on our first anniversary. Toby's gonna love it!"

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family.

