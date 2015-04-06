Cressida Bonas knows what it takes to live like a princess — she's just not one.

The beauty dated Prince Harry for nearly two years before the couple parted in April 2014, but she learned a lot about surviving the attention of the world's media and the royal family during that time.

"Be true to yourself and do whatever makes you happy," Cressida said, repeating advice that her mother gave her. "If you're not happy, then stop. There's no point in carrying on."

The former royal girlfriend said she is single now and doesn't really reminisce about her days as Prince Harry's other half. But, she won't forget what it takes to be a royal girlfriend (ie. Really thick skin!).

"It's really important to remember that all of it is noise, noise that can be very loud at times," she told U.K.'s The Sunday Times. "I'm a lion. I'm not tough, but I am strong. I'm definitely not a wallflower."

Cressida wasn't always portrayed that way in the British press, who often insinuated that she was unmotivated and just wanted to spend her days hanging out at Kensington Palace. For the record, she said the press got nearly everything wrong about her. To her, though, that's all just "noise."

"I'm a strong, independent woman," she said.