Prince William and Duchess Kate reveal their son's name

One day after leaving the hospital with their newborn son, Prince William and Kate Middleton have named the royal baby!

The news came Wednesday in an official statement from Kensington Palace: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son George Alexander Louis. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge."

The royal baby was born Monday afternoon and introduced to the world on Tuesday when William and Kate emerged from London's St. Mary's Hospital carrying their newborn son swaddled in a white blanket.

