Kate Middleton has a pretty great understudy. The pregnant-again royal, 32, had to cancel her first solo royal tour to Malta as she continues to endure severe morning sickness during her second pregnancy. Middleton's husband, Prince William, stepped in to deliver his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's message to the people of Malta.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams' funniest quotes

The father of Prince George had a packed schedule on Saturday, visiting the Malta's president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca in the morning.

William, 32, poked fun at his lack of popularity in comparison to his wife, telling the president, "Unfortunately you have me," and adding that Middleton was "so-so. She's very disappointed she couldn't be here today."

PHOTOS: Prince George's baby album

Though his 13-month-old son stayed behind, William joked that Malta "might not survive baby George. There's too many precious things around here."

President Coleiro Preca gave baby George an eight-pointed gold Maltese cross by Maltese jewelers Stirling.

PHOTOS: William, Kate, and George's New Zealand/Australia Tour

Greeting the crowd outside, William then went on to pay a visit to Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muscat, his wife, Michelle, and their twin daughters, Etoile and Soleil, who gave Prince William a teddy bear and ball for his young son and a designer clutch handbag from Malta's leading handbag designer Sunita Mukhi for the ill Kate.

Speaking to locals, William said, "I'm sorry Catherine couldn't be here. She's doing a little bit better, thanks. George has grown up a lot. He's a strong boy!"

PHOTOS: Kate and William as children

Middleton's hubby remained charming and friendly throughout the long day, telling a couple who had been married for 50 years, "You should give me some tips then!"