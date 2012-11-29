LONDON (AP) — A producer of the film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" is suing the comedy troupe over royalties from the hit stage musical "Spamalot."

Producer Mark Forstater wants a bigger share of proceeds from the show, which is based on the 1975 movie spoof of the legend of King Arthur.

Python members Eric Idle, Michael Palin and Terry Jones are to give evidence during a five-day hearing that began Friday at London's High Court.

Forstater is suing the trio and fellow Python members John Cleese and Terry Gilliam.

His lawyer, Tom Weisselberg, said under an agreement made when the film was produced, "for financial purposes Mr. Forstater was to be treated as the seventh Python." But the lawyer said Forstater had not received his fair share of royalties.