Billboard -- With his ubiquitous single "Gangnam Style" finally starting to slip on the charts -- the track, which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, has dropped to No. 19 on the tally -- PSY has announced plans to move on from his breakout tune following its performance at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Monday night.

"Being in Times Square on New Year's Eve is already special -- it's the biggest stage in the universe -- plus it's my birthday, so, with all that, it may be the ending of 'Gangnam Style,'" the K-pop star, who just turned 35, tells MTV News. "I mean, what better way to do it? It's my biggest and most meaningful birthday."

After sweeping through America beginning in July, "Gangnam Style" spent seven weeks at No. 2, and its music video is now the most-watched YouTube clip of all time with over 1 billion views. Although a follow-up single has not yet been announced, PSY says that his focus will now turn to crafting another U.S. hit instead of continuously performing "Gangnam."

"I'm really working hard on a new single right now, and I'm not saying ['Gangnam'] is ending on 'Dick Clark' -- I still have a lot of invitations to perform it ... I'll be in Paris, and in February I got invited to perform in China, and I've still got to do promo," he says. "So let me say that in America I need a new single because 'Gangnam Style' got too popular, so I've got to write a new single." "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," the annual Dec. 31 music extravaganza presented from Times Square in New York, will feature performances by Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Justin Bieber and Neon Trees, along with PSY.