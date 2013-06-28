NEW YORK (AP) — Best sellers by Caroline Kennedy, Mitch Albom and Michael J. Fox are among more than 1,000 books published by Hyperion that have been acquired by Hachette Book Group.

Hachette announced Friday that it had purchased Hyperion, an imprint of Disney Publishing Worldwide.

Hyperion was once a steady source of popular works, such as novels by Albom and audio interviews of Jacqueline Kennedy that Caroline Kennedy helped approve for release. But in recent years, Disney has been focusing on books that can be tied to the company's television projects. Hachette had already been distributing Hyperion books.

Hachette also acquired the rights to some upcoming releases, including books by J.R. Moehringer and actor Ethan Hawke.