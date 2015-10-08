Puppy fever all around! Ariana Grande made it a very special week for some four-legged friends.

While in Oklahoma for a concert on Oct. 7, the superstar announced on Instagram that she was "covering the fees for a bunch of pups" at the Animal Rescue Foundation in Tulsa.

A few hours later, Ariana admitted she had fallen in love herself and posted a video of her new dog named Strauss.

"Welcome to the family my sweet," she captioned the post. "You will be loved, spoiled, and will definitely not be without company. Love to my new friends at 💜💜💜💜💜 @arftulsa."

The 22-year-old "Problem" singer was not the only celebrity to welcome a new four-legged family member this week.

Reese Witherspoon also took to Instagram to announce the adoption of her newest canine pal.

"Drum roll please!!!! Introducing the newest member to our family #LouAnn !! #bullterrier #madlyinlove💗💕💗💕💗 (just look at that face *sigh*)," she said in the caption.