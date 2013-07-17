No pressure or anything, Kate Middleton -- but the Queen of England is really quite ready for the royal baby to make his or her grand entrance ASAP, please. Visiting England's Lake District on Wednesday, July 17 with daughter Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth chatted with local schoolchildren at Lake Windermere in Cumbria about the royal baby, which was due July 11.

"I would very much like it to arrive soon," said the monarch, 87. After all, she explained, "I'm going on holiday." (The Queen departs for her annual summer vacation in Balmoral next Friday, July 19.)

When one child asked whether she'd like her newest grandchild -- who will be the third in line to the throne regardless of gender -- to be a boy or girl, the Queen replied. "I don't think I mind [either way]," she said, adding there's "no sign yet" of whether it's a King or Queen-to-be.

The British ruler was cheered throughout Britain that same day -- after she gave her royal stamp of approval on the legalization of same sex marriage. One day before, a bill for the landmark law -- effective in England and Wales -- was cleared by Parliament. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow announced "royal assent had been given," marking the last step necessary to make the bill a law.

