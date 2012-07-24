After Ramona Singer's awkward exchange with The Countess on Monday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer, 55, blogs with Us Weekly about her side of what went down.

It was interesting for me to see how the ladies in London were interacting with each other. I really thought they would have a problem with Heather Thomson and instead it was LuAnn de Lesseps. Watching Heather in London I did see a side of her I liked. Watching how LuAnn acted in London reminded me how she can be so condescending and why I have had problems with her in the past.

VIDEO: LuAnn de Lesseps, 47, wants a baby with her boyfriend

Which leads me to the wine event LuAnn invited us all to. Here I thought LuAnn and I are finally getting along and instead she is trying to set me up with my Ramona Pinot. LuAnn's boyfriend Jacques Azoulay only sells French wines so naturally I assumed I was tasting a French wine such as a Puligny-Montrachet or a Pouilly-Fuisse, which is deep in flavor and complex. Pinot Grigio is an Italian and a very light wine with no depth or complexity. That's why you can drink it anytime, anywhere, with or without food.

I enjoy all wines and was looking forward to tasting some new ones. LuAnn and Jacques set me up hoping I would say something negative about my Ramona Pinot. I don't understand why LuAnn thinks by trying to make me look bad that I am being a good sport. To say I was shocked is an understatement. It was the last thing I was expecting and it left me speechless.

PHOTOS: New York City Housewives' cattiest moments

I did not realize how appalling LuAnn's actions were until Aviva Drescher brought it up at dinner. I knew it was mean spirited of LuAnn but I didn't want to go back to the negative energy between us. I really don't know how I'm going to address this with her but I know I will have to.

[My husband] Mario and I were so looking forward to going to South Beach. It was during Art Basel week. I had got us all invited to so many exclusive dinners, lunches, parties and exhibits. There would not be enough time in the day to go to all.

PHOTOS: Real Housewives' biggest fights ever

We are very social and have lots of energy. I'm not sure where Aviva was going with the wet T-shirt contest which she would win over me.

Prime 112 is my favorite restaurant in South Beach and the owner, Myles, is a great friend of mine. He gave us the best corner table in the wine room to dine that night.

I could not believe the size of the hot dog Aviva ordered. Leave it to her father to suggest it. Seems like Aviva's dad always has sex on his mind.

Check www.RamonaSinger.com for exclusive news on appearances, updates, videos and more!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ramona Singer: LuAnn de Lesseps "Set Me Up" During Wine Tasting