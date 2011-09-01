ATLANTA (AP) -- Grammy-winning rapper T.I., who was moved to a halfway house this week after months in prison, is locked up again at a federal penitentiary, with his lawyer citing a flap over using a luxury bus to report to a halfway house.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website Friday shows the rapper at the Atlanta penitentiary with a release date of Sept. 29.

The 30-year-old T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, was released from a federal lockup in Arkansas on Wednesday and made the 375-mile trip to Atlanta in a gleaming motor coach.

His attorney, Steve Sadow, told The Associated Press late Thursday that federal officials moved T.I. because of an issue involving his transportation to Atlanta.

T.I. had been serving time for violating probation in a weapons case.