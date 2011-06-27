Ever wanted to get into a realty TV star's clothes?

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gretchen Rossi is selling clothes from her own closet on Ebay, RadarOnline.com is exclusively reporting. Rossi says she "was inspired to start Gretchen Christine's Closet because of the e-mails I have received about my style, my clothing, my home decor, and where I buy my stuff."

Among the items Rossi is currently selling an Express red halter sequin tank top, extra small, going for $38.00, and a Tiffany Elsa Peretti necklace listed at $137. Rossi also says: "I am selling everything that you might find in my closet from accesories to dresses to jeans, hats, scarfs, jewlery and also some pieces from my home decor!" Rossi is also selling an Express sheer lace babydoll tank top, size small, and Bebe tank top, extra small.

Rossi has been involved in an ongoing lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Jay Photoglou. The former couple are suing each other for defamation and libel. Rossi is also being sued by her former make-up artist Ronann Myers, for fraud in connection with Gretchen Christine Beaute make-up line.

