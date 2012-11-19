Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore is not mincing words when it comes to her feelings about fellow newbie cast member Porsha Stewart.

Invited by Stewart -- boasting her pedigree as the granddaughter of civil rights leader Hosea Williams and the wife of ex-NFL star Kordell Stewart -- to a charity event on Sunday's episode, Moore couldn't help but rant about her costar within minutes of their first meeting.

"I was taken aback by Porsha -- she has a cheerleader-like quality to her. She seems very young and maybe a little naive," Moore reasoned after Stewart invited her to lunch to ask her to attend her charity event, only to turn around and prod for details about Moore's relationship status and thoughts on having kids.

"I've always had a deep sense of purpose in my life. I've always lived well," Stewart boasted during their conversation. "From the time I was 25, I knew I wanted to be married by 30, and the man of my dreams approached me at 27. Within that first year of marriage, I didn't have to vacuum, sweep or anything. My life is the s--t because I'm very very blessed. Everything I put in the universe and ask God for, it ends up happening."

Later, at Stewart's charity event -- showcasing a who's-who of successful Atlanta women -- Moore fumed when the hostess introduced her to the crowd as Miss America, instead of Miss USA 1993. "How do you get that wrong? It's not as if it's the biggest ordeal, but if Michelle Obama was there, and you called her the First Lady of Zimbabwe, that's sort of something you should know," Moore fumed before storming out of the event. "You courted me to come to your event, the least you could do is get my title right."

With Stewart out of earshot, Moore ripped into her during a phone conversation with pal Miss Lawrence. "This heifer gets on the microphone and calls me Miss America," she recounted. "I can't educate everyone. I didn't win Miss Congeniality -- I won Miss USA and I will cuss your ass out."

"I think Porsha's entire identity is basically resting on the coattails of everyone else. She's 'the wife of,' the 'granddaughter of'. She's not made a name for herself," Moore continued. "I didn't need anyone else to make me who I am. I made a name for myself. She pretty much needs to do the same."

Elsewhere in Atlanta, Kim Zolciak was fuming for an entirely different reason: She was kicked out of the leased dream home she shares with husband Kroy Biermann and their three children. Running out of options for a place to stay, Zolciak and Biermann decided to return to the cramped townhouse she still owns -- but not before leaving their mark on the property she so loved.

"I told Kroy I was rippin' every last mother f---ing flower out of this house!" Zolciak fumed, when announcing her plans to recoup some of the $40,000 she invested in landscaping to spruce up the grounds prior to her November 2011 wedding. "That I paid for to be planted in this yard will be plucked out!"

