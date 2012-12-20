Reba McEntire wants to make sure that Kelly Clarkson's wedding to her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, is a family affair -- but admits that she wouldn't be surprised if the two decided to elope.

Shortly after Clarkson, 30, announced her engagement via Twitter Dec. 15, she and Blackstock, 36, called McEntire and her husband, Narvel.

"We were having our 'Malibu Country' cast Christmas party at our house here in L.A., and Narvel got the call from Brandon during dinner and he said, 'I'll call you right back,'" McEntire told Us of the momentous occasion. "And then we got upstairs, and each got on the phone and got to talk to both of them."

"[Clarkson] said a while back, 'Don't be surprised if we elope!' And I said, 'I will not be surprised!'" she continued.

McEntire herself married husband Narvel Blackstone, Brandon's father, back in 1989, and admitted that even back then she wasn't a gal to hanker for a large wedding.

"That was never my deal, and I don't know that that's Kelly's either," she told Us. "I've had two weddings and they were both very small. Very few people. They really weren't even weddings. We had a preacher there, but that's it."

On Wednesday, McEntire and Clarkson took part in the Grammy Awards' "The World Is Listening" artist interview series, and the marriage topic naturally came up.

"@kelly_clarkson And speaking of the engagement, since you are going to be my daughter-in-law, I'm singing at the wedding, right??" McEntire tweeted.

"@reba Obviously! My request is "Let's Get It On" by Al Green. That's not awkward, right?" Clarkson joked back.

"@kelly_clarkson We may have to talk about that one later..." McEntire said.

This isn't the first time Clarkson has joked about having a secret wedding.

While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres in November, the former "American Idol" singer warned that she and Blackstock might buck tradition.

"Honestly, I've never been the girl to plan a wedding," she told the talk show host at the time. "We will totally, probably elope."

