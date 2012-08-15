NEW YORK (AP) -- Bobby Brown has checked himself into rehab.

Brown's representative said in an email Thursday that the R&B singer checked into a "confidential rehabilitation center" last week as part of his agreement following his March arrest for drunken driving in Los Angeles.

His publicist says that Brown's plea agreement in the case requires that he requires that he get treatment for alcohol use. His attorney Christopher Brown says in a statement that Brown "takes his agreement very seriously."

The 43-year-old singer is the former husband of Whitney Houston, who died this year. He married his manager Alicia Etheredge-Brown in June.

Brown still plans to perform scheduled solo concerts and tour with his group New Edition. His first album in 14 years came out this summer.