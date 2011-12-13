Less than two weeks after her arrest in an Aspen, Co., Brooke Mueller has checked into rehab, her rep confirms.

Charlie Sheen's former wife was arrested in Aspen on Dec. 2 on suspicion of third-degree assault and felony cocaine possession following a scuffle at a local nightclub. She allegedly was carrying close to four grams of cocaine, according to reports.

"She has already arrived at the facility and, out of respect for her privacy, no further information will be released about her treatment," Mueller's rep, Steve Honig, told TMZ. "Brooke's goal is to maintain her sobriety and she believes this is the best option to reach that goal."

Just yesterday, Honig said that Mueller would be seeking a "different approach to deal with her addiction," by electing to receive outpatient care in her own home after many failed attempts to stay sober following stays at inpatient treatment centers. However, after additional reflection on the treatment plan, Mueller changed her mind.

"After further reflection and consideration, Brooke has decided to remove herself from the media spotlight and has entered a long-term in-patient treatment center where she can focus on her recovery without distraction," Honig added.

The length of Mueller's commitment to her new program remains unclear. Most inpatient treatment centers offer resident programs that range from 30 days to 90 days while others offer extended care of up to one full year. Previous reports have cited sources close to Mueller who suggested that she needed a long-term care facility to deal with her addictions.

What is clear is that Mueller's sudden change in her sobriety plan will not affect the custody situation she has set up with Sheen for their twin sons, Bob and Max.

"Brooke will retain custody of the children, who will remain in their home and familiar surroundings and be under the care of their longtime nanny," Honig explained. "Charlie and Brooke's parents fully support her decision and everyone recognizes the importance of maintaining the children's normal routine."

Mueller is due in court on Dec. 19 in Aspen, Co.