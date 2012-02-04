A week after being hospitalized for a seizure following reports of substance use on Jan. 23, Demi Moore checked into a rehab program at Cirque Lodge, according to a new, exclusive report from E!Online.

"She's on total lockdown and only talking to a small group of people," a source tells the website.

Moore, 49, is reportedly seeking help for an eating disorder and "addiction issues."

"It became clear to her that her way of coping with her stress was not working and she needed more help," the source said.

According to the 911 call that landed Moore in the hospital during a party at her home in January, she may have "smoked something similar to incense." A friend also told the dispatcher in the emergency room that Moore may have been taking other drugs.

This visit to rehab isn't the actress' first; n the 1980s she sought two weeks of in-patient help for a cocaine addiction.

Prior to rehab, Moore sought the services of a psychic and an intuitive healer.

Cirque Lodge has previously treated celebrity patients including Lindsay Lohan, Eva Mendes and Mary-Kate Olsen.