Justin Bieber collapses onstage in London

By Chris Gardner

Justin Bieber collapsed during his London concert and was later rushed to a local hospital, according to TMZ.

Bieber, who was in the midst of his third show at O2 Arena, reportedly "felt woozy" and fainted with only a few songs left on his set list.

At that point, he was taken to a room inside the arena where he received oxygen. Following an onstage update about the medical delay from Bieber's well-known manager, Scooter Braun, the Biebs did make it back to the lights to complete the show, to a "huge ovation," TMZ writes.

Following the rally, Bieber was taken to a local hospital for further care. No word yet on what caused his shortness of breath, but his rep did confirm the collapse to Us Weekly.

"Justin fainted onstage tonight during his concert in London when he fell short of breath," Bieber's rep said. "He left the stage for 20 minutes, then came back and finished the show. He is now on his way to a doctor to get checked out and see what is wrong."

Thursday night's show continued what has been a dramatic run for the pop superstar across the pond.

He celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday night at London hotspot Cirque du Soir where his posse got into a dust-up with club security. Bieber later tweeted that it was his "worst birthday."

He then performed a show at O2 Arena on Monday and kept his audience waiting two hours. Fans left, others booed but Bieber later claimed it was only a 40-minute delay. The British press had a field day with the story, publishing stories that pegged the popster as a "diva" who kept his fans waiting because he was playing video games.

In a Twitter tirade on Wednesday, Bieber apologized for the concert controversy. "There is no excuse for that and I apologize for anyone we upset. However it was great show and I'm proud of that," he tweeted.

Keep clicking for more photos of Justin ...