Whitney Houston may have lived most of her life on the west coast, but reports are saying that her funeral may take place close to her roots.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that they have been told by multiple sources that funeral arrangements for the late music icon were being set up at Newark's Whigham Funeral Home.

PHOTOS: Whitney's dramatic life

The funeral home in Houston's hometown also handled the services for her father, John Houston, who passed away in 2003.

PHOTOS: Whitney and Bobby's family album

The AP adds, "Houston's family raised the possibility of holding a wake Thursday and funeral Friday at Newark's Prudential Center, an arena that hosts college and professional sport events and seats about 18,000 people."

As of Monday evening, the body of the 48-year-old "I Will Always Love You" singer was en route from Beverly Hills to Newark, NJ.

PHOTOS: More tragic celebrity deaths

She was discovered by a bodyguard partially submerged in a bathtub inside her Beverly Hilton hotel room on Saturday afternoon and paramedics pronounced her dead at 3:55 p.m. Although an autopsy on the late star has been completed, toxicology results are pending, and her cause of death remains unknown.

Houston is survived by daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, 18, and mother Cissy.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly