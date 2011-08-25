Rihanna and Rapper J.Cole Deny Making Sex Tape
Rihanna is denying a report that she made a sex tape with rapper J. Cole, rumored to be exposed by Hustler magazine.
Hustler claimed in a statement to E! it's in possession of a sex tape featuring the two musical collaborators, but the adult magazine added: "We have not made any decisions about what we are to do with it yet."
Rihanna quickly responded via Twitter, denying that the tape exists: "We don't believe U, U need more people...AND of course an actual sex tape!" She ended her tweet by attributing the whole story to a "slow news day."
J. Cole, who recently opened for Rihanna on her Loud concert tour, also responded in a tweet in which he called the rumor "gossip gossip"
