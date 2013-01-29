Rihanna: People Need To Support Chris Brown

Entertainment Tonight

Rihanna has come under fire for reuniting with her ex, Chris Brown, given their very public split, which involved police reports, hospital bills and a "20/20" interview.

But the "Unapologetic" singer is just that about this new phase of their relationship, telling Rolling Stone, "I'm not apologizing for [dating Chris Brown again]. I decided it was important for me to be happy and I wasn't going to let anybody's opinion get in the way of that. Even if it's a mistake, it's my mistake. After being tormented for so many years, being angry and dark, I'd rather just live my truth and take the backlash. I can handle it."

Still, Rihanna does understand why the public is having such a hard time accepting their reunion. "When you add up the pieces from the outside, it's not the cutest puzzle in the world," she says. "You see us walking somewhere, driving somewhere, in the studio, in the club, and you think you know. But it's different now. We don't have those types of arguments anymore. We talk about s---. We value each other. We know exactly what we have now, and we don't want to lose that."

"He made a mistake, he's paid his dues," she says. "He's paid so much, people need to support and encourage him instead of criticizing and bashing." Plus, she adds, "He doesn't have the luxury of f---ing up again. That's just not an option. I can't say that nothing else will ever go wrong. But I'm pretty solid in the knowing that he's disgusted by that. And I wouldn't have gone this far if I ever thought that was a possibility."

Rihanna's Rolling Stone cover hits stands on Friday.

