Pop star Rihanna has helped raise a further $66,000 for cops in California with the sale of a broken cell phone.

The "We Found Love" hitmaker donated $25,000 to the Los Angeles Police Foundation earlier this week after accidentally smashing the device belonging to L.A. Police Commission president Steve Soboroff.

The blunder happened as she tried to take a selfie photo of the two together at a basketball match in L.A., and canny Soboroff decided to boost the Foundation's coffers even further by asking Rihanna to sign the broken phone and then auctioning it online.

The sale closed on Thursday night and the winning bid was $66,500.