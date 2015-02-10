After returning to social media in 2015 (after a long hiatus,) Rob Kardashian isn't holding back about his weight struggles or people trying to demean him.

The brother in the famous reality-TV family posted several throwback pictures of himself in recent days and called out his "haters" in somewhat graphic terms.

"Yes I'm fat now," he captioned one older photo of himself when he appeared fit and in shape.

He later posted another throwback photo of himself with a long caption where he wrote, among other things, "go play some fat boy ball!"

One thing you aren't seeing photos of on his Instagram, though, is what Rob looks like today. Regardless, he seems to be turning the corner and becoming more of himself again.

On Feb. 6, Rob posted a meme of Professor Dumbledore from the "Harry Potter" series that said, "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if only one remembers to turn on the light." Rob commented on the meme, by saying "I knew I forgot to turn the damn light on for like 2 years."