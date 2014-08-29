Robert Pattinson is dating rising British singer/songwriter Fka Twigs, according to a U.K. report.

"The Twilight" star has been pictured with the singer, real name Tahliah Barnett, in New York in recent weeks and the pair has been dating for more than month, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.

A source tells the publication, it's the real deal between Rob and Tahliah... they had been able to keep their relationship secret until recently, but they're already smitten.

"He's been taking her on dates for the last month or so, and has even flown her out to stay with him in New York. He also loves going to her gigs... The main thing for Tahliah is that the relationship remains low key. She wants to be known for her music, not just as "Robert Pattinson's girlfriend."

The actor split from his "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart in 2013 after four years together. He has since been linked to Sean Penn's daughter Dylan and model Imogen Ker.