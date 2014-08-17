Before his darkest days, Robin Williams was bringing light to his fans across the globe. A few months before he committed suicide on Aug. 11, Williams sent out a hopeful message to fan in a time of need.

According to New Zealand's Sunday Star-Times, an ill 21-year-old woman named Vivian Wallace caught Williams' attention earlier this year. The New Zealand-based Wallace was diagnosed with lung, bowel, and liver cancer in January and made a five-item bucket list, which included a desire to marry her love Jack, see her daughter Sophie's first birthday, and to meet Williams before she became too sick to do so.

The mother was unable to make it to the United States to spend time with Williams, but the Oscar winner connected with Wallace by recording a video message for her. It was recently revealed that the actor was diagnosed with his own serious illness before his death, as his wife said in a statement last week that Williams was in "the early stages of Parkinson's Disease."

"Hi Vivian, it's Robin Williams here, saying hey girl," Williams says in the sweet clip. "What's going on down there in New Zealand? Sending all my love to you, Jack, and Sophie. Mark this off your bucket list."

Ever the comedian, Williams goes on to do his best Matthew McConaughey impression, emulating the actor's trademark twang and saying, "I said, hey, hey, hey, what's goin on, what's goin on, it's all right, it's all right, it's all right. I'm just channeling Matthew McConaughey."

"Much love to you, baby," he finishes, blowing a kiss to Wallace. Vivian's husband Jack told the Sunday Star-Times that the video meant a lot to his struggling wife, and added that the family is "just enjoying the time we have together" and plans to "take things a day at a time."

Watch Williams' message to Wallace in the video above.

