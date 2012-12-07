NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones have been added to the list of artists performing at the Superstorm Sandy benefit concert next week in New York City.

Next Wednesday's bill had already included Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, The Who, Alicia Keys, Kanye West and others.

Producers of the show said Friday they had already raised $30 million that will be distributed to storm victims in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut through the Robin Hood Foundation.

The show is sold out.

Producers also said they had no estimate of how many tickets had been bought by ticket brokers. They urged fans not to buy scalped tickets because the money won't go to storm relief.

The concert is dubbed "12-12-12." It will be held at Madison Square Garden.