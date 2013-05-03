LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rolling Stones must have passed through a time machine before taking the Staples Center stage to kick off their "50 and Counting" tour.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts delivered a rousing set Friday with the kind of youthful energy and musical verve they displayed decades ago. Their faces showed their age, but their performance did not, with a nonstop, more than two-hour set packed with hits.

Gwen Stefani joined the group to sing "Wild Horses." Keith Urban played guitar and sang backup on "Respectable." Veteran Stones member Mick Taylor added guitar to "Midnight Rambler."

Jack Nicholson was in the audience and fans welcomed him with a round of applause as he took his seat.

The Rolling Stones U.S. tour continues through June 21.