Women who fall for Kennedy men have been known to end up as collateral damage. But we're hoping for the best (i.e., a cache of catchy tunes about a tragedy-tinged family) following Taylor Swift's cozy weekend with a member of the storied clan.

A little less than a month after the wholesome, confessional crooner, 22, denied reports that she was dating Patrick Schwarzenegger, she was snapped in Hyannis Port, Mass., holding hands and generally looking smitten with Conor Kennedy, the 18-year-old son of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy.

Swifty, an admitted fan girl of family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, apparently arrived at the compound on Friday afternoon, three days after Conor's birthday and two days after he appeared before a judge and petitioned to be named administrator of his mother's estate.

Mary Richardson Kennedy hung herself in May amid an acrimonious split with RFK Jr., a battle that raged on after her death when he had her moved away from her original resting place near the Kennedys.

Taylor and Conor made the most of what the New York Post describes as their "extremely touchy-feely" time together. They reportedly hit a house party, strolled hand in hand on the beach, bounced on a trampoline, enjoyed a sailing excursion, joined the family for a trip to Sunday mass and grabbed slices at a local pizza place.

"He found her a seat. It was very sweet," a pizza spy tells the paper. "She was laughing and talked with a lot of little kids."

Swift also spent Fourth of July with the Kennedy clan, a getaway that came six months after she was invited to the Sundance Film Festival screening of Rory Kennedy's documentary, "Ethel."

"[Ethel] is one of my favorites because you look back at the pictures of her and Bobby and they always look like they are having the most fun out of everybody," the big-eyed popster told the February issue of Vogue. "You know, eleven kids, all these exotic animals on their property. I've read a lot about them."

Swift has been single since calling it quits last year with Jake Gyllenhaal. Rumored former flame John Mayer recently whined about how humiliating it was to get called out by the singer in her ditty "Dear John."

