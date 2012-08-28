Romantic Roomies

By Jessica Wedemeyer

When it comes to Hollywood relationships, there are no rules. So it's no surprise that some of our favorite stars forgo the usual path to serious commitment and take the road less traveled by sharing a home instead of a marriage. From Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, click through to see who shacked up instead of getting tied down.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

They've been dating less than a year, but the "Green Lantern" co-stars already share a home. After spending time together in Boston, New York, and New Orleans and reportedly house hunting in Connecticut, the couple landed a "beautiful country home" in Bedford, N.Y. The property, which they purchased in April, reportedly cost upwards of $2 million. The duo is frequently spotted out and about in Bedford: shopping, dining, and even horseback riding.