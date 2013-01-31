Ron Jeremy won't be getting out of his hospital bed anytime soon. Doctors at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have determined that the legendary porn star will need to remain at the hospital for at least two weeks following his emergency on Wednesday, Jan. 30, TMZ reports.

The 59-year-old adult film star underwent two surgeries after suffering from a heart aneurysm, and is currently recovering at the hospital in critical condition, his agent Mike Esterman told The Associated Press in an email Thursday, Jan. 31.

Jeremy was previously sent to intensive care after he experienced a heavy feeling in his chest Tuesday and drove himself to the hospital.

Doctors discovered that the porn star had suffered from a heart aneurysm and immediately went to work to save his life.

Jeremy has said that he's appeared in more than 2,000 adult films, and is one of the most recognizable names and faces in the adult film industry. He has also been in more than 50 mainstream films, including 1999's cult hit The Boondock Saints.

In 2004, he starred alongside fellow recognizable Hollywood names like rapper Vanilla Ice and CHiPs' Erik Estrada in the second season of VH1's reality show The Surreal Life.

