Baby makes three for Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt! The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Gracie James, on Monday, Apr. 21. "The whole family is happy and well," reps for the stars tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Most expensive celebrity kids outfits

Livingston, 45, and DeWitt, 38, met while filming the Fox show Standoff in 2006. The actors tied the knot three years later in San Francisco.

PHOTOS: Stars and their moms

It's going to be a busy summer for Livingston, who appears in the supernatural horror film The Conjuring with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson (in theaters July 19). The actor -- perhaps best known for playing disgruntled employee Peter Gibbons in 1999's Office Space -- will also appear in the new season of HBO's Boardwalk Empire this fall.

PHOTOS: Down-to-earth Hollywood families

DeWitt, meanwhile, stars in the upcoming drama Touchy Feely. Directed by Lynn Shelton, the film will be released on demand Aug. 1 and in theaters Sept. 6.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt Welcome Daughter Gracie James!