UsWeekly

Just married!

On Friday, Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood tied the knot with girlfriend Sally Humphreys, his third wife, in a private ceremony in London.

PHOTOS: A-list weddings

The bride -- who at 34 is more than 30 years younger than her new husband, 65 -- stunned in a traditional white gown with three-quarter-length sleeves and a layered taffeta skirt. She accessorized the simple look with a red, heart-shaped necklace, a silver headband, and a bouquet of white and pale-pink roses.

PHOTOS: Celebrity engagement rings

Wood, who dressed for the occasion in a navy suit, reportedly had three best men -- including fellow Stones guitarist Keith Richards and musician Rod Stewart -- at the intimate ceremony.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most memorable wedding dresses

This is the rocker's third marriage. He was previously married to Krissy Findlay from 1971 to 1978, and to Jo Karslake from 1985 to 2009. (During his marriage to Findlay, he also allegedly had an affair with George Harrison's former spouse, Pattie Boyd). He confirmed his engagement to Humphreys in late October.

Wood joined the Rolling Stones in 1975 following guitarist Mick Taylor's departure.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share pics of their dessert-laden wedding

Wedding bells in 2013

BING: Wedding dresses of 2012