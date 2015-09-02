Earlier this year, actress Tatum O'Neal publicly commented that she is "dating mostly women." Well, it looks like she's potentially found her golden girl in Rosie O'Donnell.

The two have been quietly dating for two months, the Daily Mail is reporting, and they are "very much in love."

The duo has been seen together several times over the past few weeks. In early August they took in the new Broadway musical "Hamilton" together. A few days later they shared a meal and a bottle of wine at New York's Da Silvano restaurant.

Page Six, at the time, quoted a fellow diner as saying, "Rosie looked great, happy and relaxed."

Rosie's rep has denied that there is flourishing romance between the two, saying they are longtime friends. Daily Mail's source, though, says otherwise.

"Tatum has spent some time at Rosie's compound over the past month," the source said. "She went back to LA but will fly east again in the next few days."

Since breaking into Hollywood young, having won an Oscar at 10 years old, Tatum has had many high-profile relationships with men. She has three grown children from her eight-year marriage to tennis legend John McEnroe. Her children, she said, haven't given her newfound sexuality a second thought.

In September, she penned a piece for Harper's Bazaar on her sexuality and said she hadn't dated a man for two and a half years.

"In the physical sense, I'm not attracted to men right now at all," she wrote, adding that she had experimented with women in the past. "Dating women is exciting to me, and this is turning me on."

"I dated in the heterosexual world up until about four years ago, when I started thinking about dating women -- just thinking about it," she said. She went onto write, "I'm not just interested in sex, you know. There needs to be a little bit more to the relationship. But it's a whole new world for me. It's exhilarating."

Over the past few months, both Rosie and Tatum have used social media to convey the others' thoughts, often retweeting each other's posts.

"I don't want to be so superficial to say that I'm looking for someone beautiful, but beauty is inside and out, it really is," Tatum wrote in September. "She could be a brilliant scientist or a gorgeous model. It could be that my brain is attracted to her brain. Sometimes I'm attracted to a woman who's tall and skinny because that's what I want to look like."

On August 21, Rosie posted a link to Tatum's Harper's Bazaar piece.

"I've never really had any gay women icons -- maybe I'll be the next gay icon!" Tatum wrote. "What's new for me is figuring out how beautiful and honest women can be with each other and how there's a different closeness than you'll have with any man. I hope I'll inspire women to experiment more and try dating women if they want to."