Russell Crowe is not in a new relationship. The Les Miserables actor, 48, denied rumors that he's dating Dita Von Teese, 40, on Twitter Monday, Jan. 14.

"Dita Von Teese is brave, smart, sweet and elegant," he tweeted. "She is a friend of mine. Who wouldn't want friends like that? Friends, not lovers."

Crowe has since deleted the message, but kept a Tweet of the burlesque dancer's video collaboration with Monarchy Sound on his feed. On Monday, The New York Post's Page Six reported that Crowe and Teese enjoyed a couples message together in December, and claimed the two have been flirting with each other on Twitter for quite some time.

The Oscar-winning actor reportedly separated from wife Danielle Spencer after 9 years in October. But Crowe, who shares sons Charles, 9, and Tennyson, 6, with Spencer, suggested on Twitter in December that he was trying to work on his marriage.

"As soon as I finish this job and can get home, my priority is to try to bring my family back together," the actor, who was filming Winter's Tale at the time, wrote.

Musician Spencer, 43, also hinted at her troubled marriage in a Facebook post to her fans. She wrote, "I just wanted to thank you all for bearing with me and also for your messages of support, it means a lot to me."

