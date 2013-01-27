The question on everyone's minds before the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 27, was less "who will win?" and more "what will they wear?" And Hollywood's finest didn't disappoint on the red carpet, with starlets parading an array of strapless, form-fitting gowns and on-screen heartthrobs donning dapper duds for their turn at the cameras.

Anne Hathaway, 30, who took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her dramatic role as Fantine in Les Miserables, kept things effortlessly chic in a black avant garde Giambattista Valli Couture dress and vegan Jimmy Choo shoes.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, meanwhile, accentuated her voluptuous curves in a white gold liquid lame gown.

"My father told me if I did anything artistic, I would look like a hooker," the 40-year-old actress joked during the show at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium. "I told him, 'With these huge boobs that I inherited from your mother, I already look like a hooker!'"

But it was Jennifer Lawrence's couture Christian Dior gown that had the Internet buzzing when she stepped up onstage to accept her award for Best Female Actor in a Film and it seemingly split in two. As it turned out, the 22-year-old Silver Linings Playbook actress was wearing a tiered gown and the mesh had just happened to show through.

Other stars who stunned at the show included Naomi Watts in Marchesa, Kerry Washington in Rodarte, Amanda Seyfried in Zac Posen and Jessica Chastain in a red Alexander McQueen gown.

