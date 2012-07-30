NEW YORK (AP) -- An authorized biography of astronaut Sally Ride, written by longtime ABC correspondent Lynn Sherr, is scheduled for publication next year.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Sherr's book, currently untitled, will have the cooperation of Ride's family and of her partner of 27 years, Tam O'Shaughnessy. Ride, the first American woman to fly in space, died of cancer last week at age 61.

The book will offer an extensive look at the professional and personal life of Ride, whose relationship with O'Shaughnessy was not widely known until her death. According to Simon & Schuster, Sherr will have "exclusive access" to Ride's family, and also will speak with friends, colleagues and NASA officials. Sherr reported on the space shuttle program for ABC news in the 1980s and became friendly with Ride.