'Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all ... especially if you can get a few major awards out of it.

The man who broke Sam Smith's heart and inspired his Grammy-winning album is no longer someone who the artist is in love with.

"I feel nothing towards him now," Sam said, according to UK's The Sun. "I'll always love him but I'm not in love with him any more. I definitely don't crease on the floor in pain any more."

The lost love of Sam's life is believed to be Elvin Smith, one of his three managers, although the "Stay With Me" singer has vowed to never confirm that. But that isn't stopping him from opening up about it.

"I was the only one in the relationship. It was in my mind and was something I had to get over. I also made the record so that this doesn't happen again," he said. "I don't want to fall in love again with someone who doesn't love me back."

But without the heartbreak, Sam knows that his success may not have happened, even admitting it after one of his Grammy wins.

"I want to thank the man who this record is about," he said during one of his acceptance speeches. "Thank you so much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys."