Ever since her cataclysmic divorce from Jesse James in 2010, everyone's been waiting for Sandra Bullock to start dating again -- or, more to the point, to share a romantic update with the public.

It looks like fans will have to wait a little bit longer. On Sunday Nov. 11, the Oscar-winning actress, 48, took a stroll in New Orleans (where she owns a home) with her longtime bodyguard -- with a second, unidentified man holding her son Louis, 2, on her shoulders.

Many fans and news outlets wondered if Bullock had finally rebounded from James, 43, with Louis' new pal. (Motorcycle mogul James infamously cheated on The Blinde Side star with multiple women, leading to the end of their six-year marriage.)

Turns out that the man in question is none other than Louis' Uncle Raymond -- Raymond Prado, husband to Bullock's sister, Gesine. (A recent Tweet from Raymond with wife Gesine all but confirms that he is the man in Sunday's photo.)

Bullock has maintained a relatively low profile since her divorce as she dove into life as a full-time mom alongside her film projects.

For Halloween 2012, she and Louis wore matching costumes that summoned the Toy Story films -- with Bullock dressed up as cowgirl Jessie, and her little boy donning the gear of Buzz Lightyear.

"He's getting so big!" the star boasted of her little guy earlier this year. Pointing to her hip, she added, "He comes up to here on me now!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sandra Bullock Steps Out With "Mystery Man": Her Brother-in-Law!