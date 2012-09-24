Sarah Michelle Gellar Welcomes Baby Boy

Us Weekly

Sarah and Freddie's little Prinze is here!

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

"Sarah Michelle and Freddie Prinze Jr. are thrilled to announce that they welcomed a baby son into the world this past week," the rep tells Us.

The little boy is the second child for the "Ringer" actress, 35, and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., 36, whose daughter, Charlotte Grace, turned 3 earlier this month.

"Mother and baby are doing great," the rep adds. "And Charlotte is VERY excited to be a big sister."

Us Weekly exclusively broke news of Gellar's second pregnancy back in April.

"She and Freddie are thrilled," a friend of the pair told Us of the couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1. "They're amazing parents."

The duo first met while making the 1997 horror flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and these days, family comes first for the former kid stars.

"They still have date nights all the time and have a normal life," an insider told Us. "They both came of age in Hollywood and love working, but their home life is more important to them."

