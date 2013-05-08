SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — When NBC's long-running comedy "The Office" leaves the air next week, the Pennsylvania city of Scranton will be sad to see it go.

"The Office" was shot in California but it was set in Scranton, and it had a tangible and lasting impact on the city of 76,000.

Every "Office" booze cruise on Lake Wallenpaupack, shopping excursion at the Steamtown mall and after-work party at Poor Richard's Pub meant real cash in real registers.

Thousands of the show's intensely loyal fans have flocked to northeastern Pennsylvania to see where their favorite characters lived, worked and played.

Tracy Barone is executive director of the Lackawanna County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says, "If people weren't talking about Scranton before this show aired, they were talking about it afterward."

"The Office" series finale airs May 16.