The future Mrs. Stone has a huge rock!

Lindsay Price went for a walk on Friday in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, and her new engagement ring from fiance Curtis Stone sparkled in the sunlight.

The actress was dressed for a workout on Friday, but that didn't stop the newly engaged star from flaunting her huge square-cut sparker. The Around the World in 80 Plates co-host popped the question to Price after three years of dating, their rep confirmed to Us Weekly on last week.

This will be the first marriage for the celeb chef, 36, and second Price, 35, who divorced producer Shawn Piller in 2007 after three years of marriage. "We were down in the south of Italy," Australian-born Stone told last week at his Bravo show's finale party in NYC. "We took a little break, and . . . I did it! I popped the question. We had a beautiful balcony in Positano and I did get on one knee."

"Look at the smile on my face; I'm an excited man. She said yes!" he gushed. "If she had have said no, I'd be very sad, but she said yes so I'm very happy."

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, on Nov. 6, 2011.

"There's a reason they give you nine months to be pregnant," the new mom told Us earlier this year. "You go through a physical, emotional and spiritual process. Then, the second he was born, it's all unconditional love."

