Buffy's got a baby bump!

Two weeks after Us Weekly broke news of Sarah Michelle Gellar's second pregnancy, the "Ringer" star, 35, revealed the unmistakable evidence.

Grabbing lunch at eatery Lemonade in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood, Gellar sported a growing baby bump underneath a flowy white shirt. Wearing shades and a long necklace, she completed the boho/urban look with a black cardigan sweater, black jeans and sandals.

The baby-to-be will join adorable older sister Charlotte, 2, Gellar's first child with husband of nearly 10 years, Freddie Prinze, Jr.

"She and Freddie are thrilled," a friend of the pair told Us of the second pregnancy. "They're amazing parents."

Although Gellar returned to work full-time on TV with the first season of the CW's "Ringer," family will always come first for her and Prinze, 36, who met on the set of 1997 horror smash "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

"They still have date nights all the time and have a normal life," an insider tells Us. "They both came of age in Hollywood and love working, but their home life is more important to them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Sarah Michelle Gellar's Baby Bump!