How is Selena Gomez coping after breaking up with Justin Bieber? Much better after meeting Brad Pitt at the MTV Movie Awards! On Tuesday, April 16, the 20-year-old singer visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and chatted with the host about her performance of "Come & Get It" at the awards on Sunday. Gomez admitted that she was scared after learning Pitt was in the audience watching her.

"I was so nervous. Like that stresses me out, but it was fine," Gomez said. "I actually had fun and I got to meet Brad Pitt, so . . ."

"It's more than meet Brad Pitt," Ellen DeGeneres said. "It's a better story than that."

"Yeah, so I was in my dressing room and I had just finished performing. They knocked on my door and they said Brad Pitt would like to come in and I was like, 'He can come in.' I was trying to play cool and be really nice," Gomez explained of meeting 49-year-old World War Z actor. "As soon as he walked out I ran and I hide under the craft service table for like two minutes because I couldn't believe it was happening."

Pitt's children with Angelina Jolie -- Maddox, 12, Pax, 9, Zahara, 8, Shiloh, 6, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 4 -- are big fans of Gomez's Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. "He was like, 'Can I have a picture with you?' I was like, 'Can I have a picture with you?'" Gomez recalled.

Sadly, the Spring Breakers star didn't manage to snap her own photo with Pitt. "It was a lot happening," she explained. "He's so pretty . . . "

DeGeneres also asked Gomez about how she's doing after splitting from Bieber earlier this year. "We're concerned that you're happy and we want you to be happy," DeGeneres said.

"I am. I met Brad Pitt," she joked. "I'm great."

What is Gomez looking for in her next boyfriend?

"Someone that can make me laugh," she shared. "Great to my parents."

