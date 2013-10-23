Selena Gomez: I get told 'I'm not sexy enough' every day

Us Weekly

Who says Selena Gomez can't be sexy? During a recent show on her Stars Dance tour, the 21-year-old singer went on a little rant about being compared to her peers and apparently being told to turn up her sex appeal.

As an intro to her hit song, "Who Says," Gomez took the mic and had an honest talk with the audience.

"The kids trust me, the parents trust me, and I just have to say: Thank you!" the "Come & Get It" singer said on stage (via Huffington Post). "Because I hear you guys. I hear what you're telling me ... the stories that you guys go through, and I have to say that I know exactly what you feel. Sometimes it is so hard."

"But I have to tell you, I get it all day, every day," Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend added. "That I'm not sexy enough, or I'm not cool enough, or if I did this I would be accepted. Let me tell you one thing: the sexiest thing ... is class. I promise you that each and every one of you is made to be who you are. That is what's so attractive and beautiful. Please don't forget that, even when it gets hard."

Gomez was recently praised, however, by singer Kelly Clarkson for being both sexy and classy. Following the MTV Video Music Awards in August -- which featured Gomez's fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus' controversial "Blurred Lines" performance -- the American Idol winner tweeted: "Dear Selena Gomez, you are by far one of the most beautiful, sexy, classy things on this planet."

She didn't seem to have as nice of words for other VMAs attendees, also writing, "Just saw a couple performances from the VMAs last night. 2 words ... #pitchystrippers."

