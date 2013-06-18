Charlie Sheen just can't avoid a little behind-the-scenes drama. The star's Anger Management costar, Selma Blair, has left the hit FX sitcom following a much-reported feud. "We are confirming that Selma Blair will not be returning to Anger Management and we wish her the very best," a rep for Lionsgate, which produces the show, said in a statement.

According to TMZ, Sheen, 47, helped orchestrate the actress' sudden departure. The website reports that the volatile actor (who was fired from Two and a Half Men in 2011 following a notorious public battle with show creator Chuck Lorre) had threatened to leave the series if Blair, 40, was not fired.

Sheen objected to Blair because, TMZ claims, she had complained to show producers about his work ethic and tardy set arrivals. Single mom Blair had played Kate Wales, therapist and best friend to Sheen's character.

